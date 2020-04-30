Henry Nicholls donates World Cup 2019 final jersey in fight against coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Henry Nicholls

New Zealand cricketer Henry Nicholls joined the fight against coronavirus pandemic by donating the jersey he wore in the 2019 ICC World Cup final against England last year. With the world reeling from the crisis, cricketers past and present have been coming out to help people in need.

Nicholls joined forces with UNICEF NZ to raise money in the country's fight against the pandemic.

"Since the start of lockdown, it's more than tripled the demand for food parcels throughout New Zealand," Nicholls was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"That was something that really sparked my interest and from my point of view, everything that happened at the World Cup last year, that's a pretty memorable experience. I thought I could put that shirt up as a bit of an incentive for people to donate."

Just under 1200 people have been infected by the virus so far in New Zealand and Nicholls believes every penny counts in these tough unprecedented times.

"For me I wanted to go away from the auction sort of thing, where the highest bidder wins it. I wanted to make it a bit more inclusive and anyone can donate five or 10 dollars and go into the draw to win it," Nicholls said.

"It all adds up. A lot of families and everyone in New Zealand is really feeling the pinch. It's a small little thing and hopefully it can make a big difference."

Nicholls joined a long list of players from around the world who have put up their prized equipments for auction in the last few days.

Bangladesh duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli and Pakistan Test skipper Azhal Ali are few of them who have listed their items for separate auctions.

