He is thin but bowls pretty fast: When Navdeep Saini surprised Andre Russell in IPL with his raw pace

Image Source : BCCI Navdeep Saini in action against Andre Russell

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini on Thursday revealed a story of when he had amazed T20 legend, Andre Russell, with his raw pace during an Indian Premier League match.

In conversation with India Today, Saini recalled the game in Kolkata when the West Indies all-rounder had told Kohli about Saini and his express deliveries that had impressed him.

"There was a match in Kolkata between RCB and Knight Riders when I had bowled to Russell. I had bowled really well. After that Russell told Virat paaji: "Dikhne mein to patla sa ladka hai par ladka daalta bahut tez hai (He looks thin but the lad bowls very fast)". When Virat paaji told me later I was quite happy. When a foreign player talks about you in this way, it feels really great," said Saini.

Saini also talked about Royal Challengers Bangalore remaining without an IPL trophy over the last 12 seasons. The last time they had reached the final was in 2016 where they had lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following which they incurred two back-to-back bottom-of-the-table finish.

"Yes I also feel the same. Before I played for them I was surprised by it. But after I played for RCB realised that all the team players, even those sitting outside, realize that the effort is the most important. Everyone is giving their 110 percent effort even though results might not show it," replied Saini.

Saini has already made his debut in the Indian team riding on his performance in IPL and in domestic cricket with veterans of the game even backing him for a debut in Test cricket.

