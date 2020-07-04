Hardik Pandya teases Virat Kohli with another workout challenge after skipper's clap push-up response

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya threw Virat Kohli with yet another workout challenge after the Indian skipper responded to the former's fly push-up video on social media.

Hardik took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of him doing back-clap push-up workout, and challenged teammates Kohli, KL Rahul, and brother Krunal to perform the workout.

"Hey bruh @virat.kohli Always got your back @rahulkl @krunalpandya_official guys would you like to have a go," Hardik captioned the video.

Earlier, Hardik had posted a video of him doing the fly push-up workout and challenged his brother to do the same. "Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let’s see how many you can do #PandyaBrothers," he wrote.

Impressed with Hardik's video, Kohli gave it a try but with a little twist. Kohli posted the video on his social media profile and wrote: "Hey H @hardikpandya93 loved your fly push-ups. Here's adding a little clap to it."

Earlier during the lockdown period, Hardik revealed an important piece of advice given to him by the Indian skipper.

"Just two days ago, I was speaking to Virat. I asked him ‘what is the reason for your excellence?" Pandya is quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

"He replied back ‘your attitude is fine, everything is fine, just you have to keep one thing in mind to reach and have that level of consistency. You should have great hunger to be the no. 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down. By your own hard work and on your own merit, to become the no. 1 should be your goal'," Pandya said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage