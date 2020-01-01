Hardik Pandya spends New Year's eve with rumoured girlfriend Natasa Stankovic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIK PANDYA Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a picture with Natasa Stankovic on his social media profile.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya spent the new year eve with his rumoured girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. The 25-year-old cricketer shared a picture with Stankovic on his social media profile.

Pandya wrote, "Starting the year with my firework."

The rumours about both dating each other had been doing the rounds for quite some time, and Pandya may have just confirmed the relationship through the post.

The all-rounder has been out of action since the limited-overs series against South Africa last year. Pandya was sidelined with the back injury, but has since been on the road to recovery.

After facing the injury, Pandya had revealed the process behind making the decision to go under the knife.

"I was managing the back, tried everything possible not to get into surgery or anything.

"After trying everything, we came to the conclusion that it wasn’t working. I noticed that I was not able to give my 100 per cent and that meant I was not doing justice to myself and the team. That is when I decided to go for the surgery.

“To be honest, right now I feel very good. We are working very properly. After surgery it is not easy, so we are trying to ensure that we cover all the areas. But everything said and done, injuries aren’t something you can control.

"I have noticed this after playing for 4-5 years that even if I don’t wish to get injured and take the necessary precautions, injuries is something which is a part and parcel of a sportsperson’s life. You cannot say I will not get injured and have to take it how it comes. So right now, I am trying to come back strong," Pandya had said.

Team India will return to action on January 5 when the side takes on Sri Lanka in first of the three-match T20I series.