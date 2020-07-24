'Looks like specially made for CSK': Harbhajan Singh pulls Virat Kohli's leg to kickstart IPL banter

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Harbhajan Singh cheekily pulled Virat Kohli's leg as he kickstarted the IPL banter on Twitter.

Harbhajan Singh kicked-off the banter surrounding the Indian Premier League among the players, hours after league's chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the dates for the 13th edition of the tournament. After a long delay in the schedule of the league due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the IPL is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates between September 19-November 8.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan pulled India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's leg over a post. In a sponsored post, Virat could be seen wearing yellow jacket, as he holds a yellow shoe.

Harbhajan cheekily wrote, "Looks like Specially made for @ChennaiIPL #yellowlove #IPL13."

The rivalry between CSK and RCB has been intense on the field and usually involves a heavy build-up leading to the match. However, while the Dhoni-led Chennai franchise has lifted three IPL titles, RCB are yet to open their account in terms of trophies.

Brijesh Patel has confirmed the dates of the 2020 edition of the IPL earlier on Friday. "We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same," Patel told IANS. (ALSO READ: IPL chairman confirms Sep 19-Nov 8 window for mega-tournament)

The league begins merely three days after the end of the proposed limited-overs series between England and Australia. However, Patel insisted that it "shouldn't be a problem" as arrangements can be made to fly players from both the sides directly to Dubai.

The players, staff and fans will have more clarity when the IPL Governing Council meets to zero-in on the logistics, schedule, and broadcasters' demands for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

