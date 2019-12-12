Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Happy birthday Yuvraj Singh: India's twin World Cup hero turns 38

Former Indian cricket and arguably India's one of the biggest match-winners, Yuvraj Singh has turned 38 on Thursday. India's twin World Cup (2007 and 2011) Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year as he currently plays domestic cricket leagues around the globe. Yuvraj was last associated with Maratha Arabians in the T10 cricket league as his team won the third edition of the tournament.

Yuvraj has been considered as one of the most selfless cricketers in world cricket and nobody can neglect his contributions to Indian cricket. He went to play the 2011 World Cup with cancer, he was spitting blood outside the ground but on the pitch, he was roaring high by scoring runs and taking wickets as he, later on, became the Man of the Tournament for his all-round performance.

The southpaw became an inspiration all around the world with his dedication and hard work towards the game and the country. The Punjab-born player has never given up a single time in his career and has fought his way back from every slump, be it a poor form or even cancer.

Every cricket fan remembers the 2002 Natwest Series final against England on 13 July 2002, where Yuvraj laid the foundation of India's iconic 327-run chase alongside Mohammad Kaif at the iconic Lord's. Nonetheless, The 2007 T20 World Cup will always be remembered in the history books for Yuvraj's iconic six-ball 6-Sixes against England's Stuart Broad.

In 2012, the warrior of Indian cricket beat the hell out of cancer like a boss and made a comeback to the Indian team and smashed 34 runs off 26 balls against England in a T20I match and was applauded by the cricket fraternity. In his illustrious career, Yuvraj scored 8701 runs in 304 ODIs, meanwhile, in T20Is he was the MVP of the Indian team at his prime as he slammed 1,177 for the Men in Blue in 58 games.

Yuvraj last played his international match on June 30, 2017, against West Indies. He announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10, 2019.