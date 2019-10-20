Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag: A player who introduced fearless brand of cricket

Legendary Indian opener and probably India's biggest match-winner - Virender Sehwag turned 41 on Sunday. The fearless Sehwag changed the course of the game with his daring approach at the opening position. It was a nightmare for any bowler to bowl to Sehwag in any format of the game be it white-ball or red.

With 17,253 international runs in his glorious career, Sehwag reached various milestones which include two triple centuries in Tests and one double ton in ODIs. He is only one of the two players to scored triple ton in Test and a double in ODIs.

Sehwag was not the typical technical-gifted player but he was a warrior with 'killing instinct'. His formula of batting was simple just hit the ball wherever it comes with sheer power and his hand-eye coordination was pleasing for eyes for everyone. With a very little traditional technique, it will be difficult for any batsmen to survive in Tests but Sehwag ruled it like a boss.

Hailing from Najafgarh - a town in Delhi - Sehwag grew up dreaming to be Sachin Tendulkar, just like many from his generation and ended up becoming one of the best Test openers of all time.

Birthday boy @virendersehwag once said in #AapKiAdalat how Pak bowler @shoaib100mph taunted him to hook and he told him to wait for Sachin. When @sachin_rt hit a six, he told Shoaib: 'Baap baap hota hai, beta beta hota hai. pic.twitter.com/GMsOyCXyDC — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) October 20, 2019

From Brett Lee to Dale Steyn - the academy of best pacers faced the wrath of Nawab of Najafgarh. Sehwag scored 8586 runs in 104 Test matches at an average of 49.34, hitting 23 hundreds and 32 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, he just toiled with bowlers in ODI cricket as he hit 8273 runs in 251 matches at an average of 35.05, notching up 15 centuries and 38 fifties.

After hanging his boots in 2015, Sehwag has continued to slam hundreds off the pitch and remains an entertainer on social media. His unique birthday wishes for former and present cricketers, his witty replies and the ever-so-funny one-liners have made him the undisputed king of Twitter, leaving his over 20 million followers in splits.