Had goosebumps seeing Abhinandan Varthaman leading flying parade: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar and Abhinandan Varthaman

Had goosebumps seeing Cricket legend and honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar, who on Tuesday attended the 87th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Hindon Air Force Station here shared his feelings after having watched Abhinandan Varthaman, who flew a MiG-21 at an air show during the event.

Abhinandan had became a national hero after he shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet during a dogfight on February 27. Praising him, Sachin tweeted: "Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman leading the flying parade in the MiG-21 Bison at the 87th Anniversary of the @IAF_MCC! His spirit and courage is an inspiration to all of us. Had goosebumps seeing him lead the parade today."

Sachin, who was conferred with the Group Captain rank in September 2010, attended the celebrations where Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria was also present. Sachin attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and was greeted by the Air Force officers.

The legend retired from international cricket in 2013 and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1994. Sachin is also the first sportsperson to be made an honorary Group Captain in the Indian Air Force. leading flying parade: Sachin Tendulkar.