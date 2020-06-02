Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Extremely grateful to be nominated for Arjuna Award: Deepti Sharma

Ace India women all-rounder Deepti Sharma has said that she is "extremely grateful" for being nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"I'm extremely grateful to be nominated by the BCCI for the Arjuna award. Would like to thank all my coaches, mentors and the team for supporting me through the journey. Will keep giving my best!" Deepti said on Twitter on Monday.

Deepti holds the record for the highest individual women's ODI score by an Indian player and is also the only Indian spinner to take six wickets in women's ODIs. Deepti was involved in a world record opening partnership of 320 runs with Poonam Raut against Ireland, with the former contributing 188 runs.

The 22-year-old has so far played 54 ODIs and 48 T20Is in which she has taken 64 and 53 wickets respectively. Besides, she has also scored 1,417 and 423 runs respectively in both the formats.

In June 2018, she was awarded with the Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for Best Domestic Senior Women's Cricketer by the BCCI.

Along with Deepti, BCCI has also sent the names of Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for the Arjuna Award while Rohit Sharma's name has been sent for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, country's highest individual sporting honour.

