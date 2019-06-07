Exclusive | MS Dhoni has every right to use Indian Army insignia, ICC should not oppose it: Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has become the talk of the town after he donned the Indian Army's 'Balidan' insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves during India's first match of the ongoing 2019 World Cup against South Africa in Southampton. Dhoni's move sparked a controversy as the International Cricket Council (ICC) requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from the former captain's gloves.

However, the 37-year-old has received support from the Indian board as well as former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has backed Dhoni's action.

Ganguly, who is also IndiaTV's cricket expert, firmly believes that Dhoni has every 'right' to use the logo as he has not breached any rule.

"MS Dhoni should definitely use the logo. There should be no objection to it. The ICC should not have any problem with Dhoni sporting the logo. Dhoni has not breached any rule by using it. Dhoni holds a rank in the Indian Army and he has a right to use the logo. The logo is about the Indian Army and army should not be mixed with politics. The logo has got no political, commercial or religious connotation," Ganguly told IndiaTV.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and dagger is part of their emblem.

The ICC's request to the BCCI has caused an outrage in the nation to such an extent that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief, Vinod Rai has spoken on the matter. The BCCI declined the world body's 'request' to have it removed, instead seeking permission for the star player to sport it.

Dhoni will continue sporting the insignia on his gloves as it is not a military symbol, asserted Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai.

However, the world body is unlikely to accept that stand as the rule-book allows for only one sponsor's logo on the wicket-keeping gloves. In Dhoni's case, he already sports an SG logo on his gloves. Allowing the insignia would amount to "equipment sponsorship violation".