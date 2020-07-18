ENG vs WI | Ravi Shastri welcomes 'Big Ben' to an elite Test-double list after Stokes's 10th century

Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes of England celebrates after reaching his century during Day Two of the 2nd Test Match in the #RaiseTheBat Series between England and The West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on July 17

Former Indian cricketer and the present head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, on Saturday welcomed England all-rounder Ben Stokes into an elite Test-double list after the latter's 10th century that he posted on day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester.

With his century on Friday, en route to his 356-ball 176 in what was his longest Test innings so far in his career, Stokes joined Shastri in a list of all-rounders with at least 10 Test centuries and 150-plus wickets. Stokes became the fifth to be added to the list after Gary Sobers, England's Ian Botham, Shastri, and Jacques Kallis.

Welcoming Stokes to the elite club, Shastri opined that it was a worthy addition to the list. "Welcome Big Ben. Worthy addition to the list - @benstokes38 #ENGvWI," he tweeted.

Stokes also became the fourth England player to score 10 or more Test centuries at No.5 or below. Ian Bell has the most on the list with 16 tons followed by Botham (14) and Graham Thorpe (11). Stokes now has 4184 runs at No.5 and below which is also the third most by any England player. He also has the most runs at that position since his debut but stands behind India's Ajinkya Rahane in terms of centuries during the period.

Stokes combined with opener Dominic Sibley to stitch a 260-run partnership that revived England from 81 for three to a massive 469 for 9.

West Indies closed day 2 on 32 for 1 after Sam Curran trapped John Campbell.

