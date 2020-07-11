Saturday, July 11, 2020
     
1st Test: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shane Dowrich half-centuries put Windies in command against England on day 3

The West Indies, resuming the day on 57-1, was all out for 318 less than an hour before stumps on the first full day of the rain-affected test.

AP AP
Southampton Published on: July 11, 2020 0:06 IST
Shane Dowrich of the West Indies celebrates his half
Image Source : GETTY

Shane Dowrich of the West Indies celebrates his half century during Day Three of the 1st #RaiseTheBat Test Series between England and The West Indies at The Ageas Bowl on July 10, 2020 in Southampton

Half-centuries by Kragg Brathwaite and Shane Dowrich set up the West Indies’ first-innings lead of 114 against England on day three of the first test at the empty Rose Bowl on Friday.

The West Indies, resuming the day on 57-1, was all out for 318 less than an hour before stumps on the first full day of the rain-affected test. In the middle session it surpassed England’s first total of 204.

At the end of the day, England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley somehow survived 10 overs of zippy bowling that relentlessly attacked the off stump. They made 10 and 5 respectively to have England 15 without loss and their deficit down to 99.

