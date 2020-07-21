ENG v WI | Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on 'remarkable' Ben Stokes after England's win

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes all-round performance steered England to a comeback victory over the West Indies in the second Test in Manchester.

Former Indian batsman and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar hailed Ben Stokes' all-round performance during the second Test against West Indies, which helped England secure a 113-run victory to level the series 1-1.

Ben Stokes scored a century in the first innings, taking 356 balls for his 176. In the second innings, however, he played with almost contrasting firepower, taking only 57 balls for his 78. In addition, he took three wickets in the match.

"Great comeback by England to win this Test. This is turning out to be a brilliant Test Series! England have been superb & the way @benstokes38 has played is just remarkable. It will be a great finale to this Series! Looking forward to the 3rd Test already! #ENGvWI," wrote Tendulkar.

After West Indies registered a four-wicket win in the first Test of the series, England made a remarkable comeback despite the late setback ahead of the start of the match, when the side was forced to drop Jofra Archer over bio-secure protocol breach.

Scoring 469/9 in the first innings, England bowlers emerged on top during the fourth day of the innings as they cleared up the Windies lower-middle order in quick succession of wickets to give themselves a chance in the game. Bowling out the visitors on 289, England opted to open the innings with Stokes and Buttler, with the former remaining not out on 78.

The hosts eventually bowled West Indies out on 198 to draw the series level.

