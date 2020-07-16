ENG v WI: Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test after he breaches bio-secure protocols

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test against West Indies after he breached the bio-secure protocols.

England pacer Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test of the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies starting Thursday at the Old Trafford following a breach of the teams bio-secure protocols.

Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," said Archer.

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

JUST IN: Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been left out of the second #ENGvWI Test after breaching England's bio-secure protocols. pic.twitter.com/u9Gw9WWskR — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2020

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry," he added.

The West Indies team have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed, informed the ECB.

England are 0-1 down in the series following their four-wicket defeat in the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage