I hope he's paying: Ellyse Perry reponds to Murali Vijay’s wish to have dinner with her

Australian women's cricket team all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Sunday responded to Indian cricketer Murali Vijay's wish to have dinner with her. Perry said that she is 'flattered' that Vijay picked her name.

Earlier last month, the Indian batsman was asked during an Instagram session with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings the names of two cricketers he would like to have dinner with after the coronavirus lockdown ends. And Vijay named Perry and fellow Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

"Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil," Vijay had said during the Instagram Live.

Perry, in conversation with Sony Sports in an Instagram Live session, said that it was very kind of him to pick her name.

“I hope he’s paying. That’s very kind of him. I’m flattered,” Perry said.

Earlier during the lockdown, Perry had talked about the financial issues opening up in cricket boards owing to the lack of sport activities across the globe. In fact, Cricket Australia is staring at a huge loss if World T20 and India tour fails to happen this summer, despite furloughing 80 per cent of the staff.

"Sport, in general, is resilient and I can't actually see it having a long-lasting negative effect," Perry had told the Australian Associated Press.

"It's certainly made organizations rethink how they run their sports and their codes and potentially strip it back to what is really important.

"That's not necessarily a bad thing. I don't think it's going to affect women's sport. It's become so apparent that if you want all your population engaging in your code you need to engage all the population. And part of that is having women's involvement," she added.

