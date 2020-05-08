Didn't know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it: David Warner

Image Source : TIKTOK/DAVIDBULLWARNER31 David Warner

Australia opener David Warner made the most of the quarantine period to become TikTok's newest sensation and on Friday, he revealed the journey.

Chatting in an Instagram live session with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, Warner said he has used his downtime to make a name for himself in the world of social media, especially on TikTok, where videos of his antics with his family have gone viral.

"I didn't know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it and was playing on it and that was the first time I saw it. Then a few of the guys in the team showed me a few funny videos," said Warner. "I downloaded and I thought lets put some smiles on people's faces by taking the mick out of myself, which is not that difficult to do."

Warner also said that being able to spend time with his wife and three daughters was one of the positives that he sees now and back when he was serving his one year ban from cricket after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

"It was challenging. The first three months I didn't pick up a bat. I just enjoyed the time I had with the family, do what I could to keep motivated. Not being able to practice, it was a time for me to enjoy my time with the family" he said.

"We don't get breaks, we can't take a month off. I saw that there was a tournament in Canada and I thought that was a good chance to play some decent cricket and the BPL to look forward to.

"But I stayed on top of my fitness and in the long run I think it has helped me. We do have one of the best jobs in the world, but leaving home and leaving my wife looking after the kids is not really fair."

Rohit also spoke about being able to spend time with his wife and daughter. "There is actually so much more to life than cricket. Cricket gets over when you are what 38 or 39 years old? I don't know when you will finish but I will finish much before that," he joked.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage