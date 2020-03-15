Sunday, March 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. West Bengal government felicitates India women's cricketer Deepti Sharma

West Bengal government felicitates India women's cricketer Deepti Sharma

India women's cricketer Deepti Sharma, who had an impressive outing in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, was felicitated by the West Bengal government on Saturday.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2020 13:15 IST
west bengal government, west bengal govt, deepti sharma, deepti sharma west bengal, deepti sharma te
Image Source : TWITTER/DEEPTI SHARMA

India women's cricketer Deepti Sharma, who had an impressive outing in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, was felicitated by the West Bengal government on Saturday.

India women's cricketer Deepti Sharma was felicitated by the West Bengal Government's Department of Youth Services and Sports on Saturday.

The cricketer took to Twitter to acknowledge the award.

"Privileged to be felicitated by the Dept. of Youth Services and Sports, Govt. of WB. Thank you for this honour Mr Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Ex- Cricketer, MoS - Youth Services & Sports), Mr Arup Biswas(Public Works and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister) & Mr Gurbux Singh (Hockey great)," Deepti said.

The all-rounder, who played in all the matches of the T20 World Cup, scored 116 matches at an average of 38.66.

She also took four wickets in five games. She was also the highest wicket-taker for the Indian team in a rather underwhelming semifinal, where she took two wickets, coneding 38 runs.

India had an impressive campaign in the tournament, but faced a crushing loss in the final to hosts Australia.

Chasing 185 to win, Team India were bowled out on 99.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News