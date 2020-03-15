West Bengal government felicitates India women's cricketer Deepti Sharma

Image Source : TWITTER/DEEPTI SHARMA India women's cricketer Deepti Sharma, who had an impressive outing in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, was felicitated by the West Bengal government on Saturday.

The cricketer took to Twitter to acknowledge the award.

"Privileged to be felicitated by the Dept. of Youth Services and Sports, Govt. of WB. Thank you for this honour Mr Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Ex- Cricketer, MoS - Youth Services & Sports), Mr Arup Biswas(Public Works and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister) & Mr Gurbux Singh (Hockey great)," Deepti said.

Privileged to be felicitated by the Dept. of Youth Services and Sports, Govt. of WB. Thank you for this honour Mr Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Ex- Cricketer, MoS - Youth Services & Sports), Mr Arup Biswas(Public Works and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister) & Mr Gurbux Singh (Hockey great) pic.twitter.com/oiYFmJ6ST1 — Deepti Sharma (@Deepti_Sharma06) March 14, 2020

The all-rounder, who played in all the matches of the T20 World Cup, scored 116 matches at an average of 38.66.

She also took four wickets in five games. She was also the highest wicket-taker for the Indian team in a rather underwhelming semifinal, where she took two wickets, coneding 38 runs.

India had an impressive campaign in the tournament, but faced a crushing loss in the final to hosts Australia.

Chasing 185 to win, Team India were bowled out on 99.