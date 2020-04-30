When we're sharing change rooms, why abolish use of saliva on ball: David Warner

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The subject of legalisation of ball tampering has led to divided opinions and David Warner has now spoken on the issue.

Australia's explosive opener David Warner has said that there is no need to abolish the use of saliva to shine the ball in cricket post-COVID-19. According to Warner, it doesn't post more or less risk than sharing the dressing room with teammates.

Earlier, it has been reported that the ICC are pondering upon legalising certain aspects of ball-tampering to rule out the use of saliva to shine the ball.

"You're sharing change rooms and you're sharing everything else, I don't see why you have to change that," Warner told 'cricket.com.au'.

"It's been going around for hundreds of years now, I can't recall anyone that's got sick by doing that. If you're going to contract a bug, I don't think it'd necessarily be just from that.

"I'm not too sure but it's not my place to comment on whether or not we should or shouldn't (use saliva to shine the ball). It's up to the ICC and the governing bodies to decide.

Ever since the report concerning the same came out, many cricketers have opined on whether abolishing the use of saliva should be the way forward. Indian cricketers Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh didn't back the idea, saying that using saliva is essential to enhance ball swing.

David Warner's former Australian teammate Shaun Tait, however, has said that he is open to changes in the rule.

"I've never been a huge fan of the saliva on the ball, it's not very nice really," Tait said.

"We have to open to some possible changes there."

The subject of legalisation of ball tampering has led to divided opinions with West Indies pace great Michael Holding saying it is a bit "self contradictory", while South Africa legend Allan Donald being open to the idea.

(With inputs from PTI)

