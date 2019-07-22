Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Lloyd laughs at MS Dhoni's decision to serve Army, gets massively trolled

Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to take a break from cricket and made himself unavailable for India's limited-overs tour of West Indies.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and wanted to serve his regiment during the next two months. Dhoni's wishes were granted and the selectors picked Rishabh Pant to keep wickets across all the formats with fit-again Wriddhiman Saha joining the Delhi stumper for the Test series.

Dhoni's request was also granted by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and Dhoni will now train with the Parachute regiment battalion but amidst all this, former Wales-born cricketer got some flack for his reaction on Twitter.

David 'Bumble' Lloyd reacted with two emojis to a tweet by a news website which stated that Dhoni is answering the call of duty and that didn't go down too well with the Indians, who slammed him on Twitter.

Is that a nervous laugh? U coward @BumbleCricket — Sankhadeep Saha (@sankhadeeps9) July 20, 2019

What's so funny — Sudeswaran Gandhi (@sudeshsudhi) July 20, 2019

Lloyd maybe focus on getting your job back in the comms box rather than laughing at others pal — Follower (@Follow3r9) July 20, 2019

Funny when a person who was dropped similarly on multiple occasions reacts with laughter to this. — Sahil Panse (@sahil0909) July 22, 2019