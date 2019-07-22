Monday, July 22, 2019
     
David Lloyd laughs at MS Dhoni's decision to serve Army, gets massively trolled

MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for the West Indies tour as he wanted to serve his regiment during the next two months.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2019 19:16 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

David Lloyd laughs at MS Dhoni's decision to serve Army, gets massively trolled

Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to take a break from cricket and made himself unavailable for India's limited-overs tour of West Indies.

Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and wanted to serve his regiment during the next two months. Dhoni's wishes were granted and the selectors picked Rishabh Pant to keep wickets across all the formats with fit-again Wriddhiman Saha joining the Delhi stumper for the Test series.

Dhoni's request was also granted by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and Dhoni will now train with the Parachute regiment battalion but amidst all this, former Wales-born cricketer got some flack for his reaction on Twitter.

David 'Bumble' Lloyd reacted with two emojis to a tweet by a news website which stated that Dhoni is answering the call of duty and that didn't go down too well with the Indians, who slammed him on Twitter.

