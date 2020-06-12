Daren Sammy responds to Swara Bhasker after she asks SRH members to 'show some decency' and apologize

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy took to Twitter to respond to Swara Bhasker after she asked the Sunrisers Hyderabad members to apologize on degrading remarks.

Former West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy on Friday morning tweeted that he has had an 'interesting conversation' with one of the guys from Sunrisers Hyderabad, following Sammy's five-minute video on 'degrading' remarks faced at the franchise.

"I’m please to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him," Sammy wrote in a tweet.

Sammy also further posted a video on the same, saying that he hopes to raise awareness on the prevailing issue.

However, Indian actress Swara Bhasker, quoting Sammy's tweet, insisted that the SRH team members need to 'show some decency' and apologize to Sammy for using the remark on him.

"Dear @darensammy88 if someone used the N word at a black person & said they “operated from a place of love” what would u say? Same with word ‘Kaalu’ & it’s variations. And team members of @SunRisers. Show some decency & spine #SaySorryToDaren officially ! #thatsnotcricket @IPL," she wrote.

Dear @darensammy88 if someone used the N word at a black person & said they “operated from a place of love” what would u say? Same with word ‘Kaalu’ & it’s variations. And team members of @SunRisers. Show some decency & spine #SaySorryToDaren officially ! #thatsnotcricket @IPL https://t.co/8nbMpwNh6e — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 12, 2020

Sammy, in his reply, simply said that he wants to use the opportunity to "educate each other", adding that one can apologize only if they "feel wrong about something." (ALSO READ: Symonds didn't want to play in IPL because of blowout with Harbhajan: Former KXIP CEO)

"Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident&proud to be black. That will never change," wrote Sammy.

Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident&proud to be black. That will never change 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😂 https://t.co/HeA1Erwby3 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 12, 2020

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Sammy opened up on the issue, insisting that he shouldn't have asked for an apology. However, he added that he would've instantly called and cleared things up if he were at the opposite end.

"In hindsight, asking for apology I shouldn't have even done that. If me and my team-mates have done something not intentionally, but now I realise that could be deemed or termed as something that could be hurtful to a team-mate of mine, I would instantly call that person and say: "hey bro, you know what, in spite of what is going on, I really didn't mean in that sort of way. For what it's worth I apologise even though I didn't mean it in any way, shape or form. And it's an opportunity now for us to all get together and educate because we all are leaders in our own right and when you lead people tend to follow," Sammy said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage