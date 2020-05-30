Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket West Indies announces temporary 50 per cent reductions in salaries and funding

Cricket West Indies has announced a temporary 50 per cent reduction in salaries and funding across the region from July 1.

CWI has kept players, staff, umpires and coaches on full pay since the outbreak began, but the lack of any international matches recently and in the near future means the governing body “is facing a significant loss of income.”

The financial cuts were taken in consultation with all stakeholders, CWI said in a statement.

The body adds it “hopes that these temporary measures will only be in place for not more than three to six months.”

"Cricket is the beating heart of our region for many individuals, communities, and economies. This pandemic is hurting every West Indian and this decision to cut staff and player incomes has been a very difficult one to make; one that will impact so many members of the cricketing family around the Caribbean. This business continuity plan, unfortunately, requires all stakeholders to make a huge sacrifice, but I am confident that it won’t be long before CWI will be in a position to ensure that the sport we love can restart and be enjoyed once again by the thousands of cricket fans across the region and diaspora,” CWI President Ricky Skerritt said.

