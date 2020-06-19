Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cricket Australia ready for a female CEO, says Ellyse Perry

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes her country's cricket is ready to be run by a female boss.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia appointed Nick Hockley as its interim Chief Executive following the resignation of Kevin Roberts who had been facing severe criticism for his handling of the shutdown since a decision to furlough about 80 per cent of staff at the head office in April amid the COVID-19 crisis.

CA Chairman Earl Eddings has said that the board would conduct an international search for a new chief executive to lead the organisation as cricket prepares to spring back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think Cricket Australia has been ready for a female CEO for a long time," Perry told reporters in a video call on Friday.

According to Perry, Western Australia Cricket Association boss Christina Matthews can be the one in the reckoning.

"I know Chris (Matthews) was in discussions for the last round of hiring for the role," said Perry.

"I don't think it's something that's new.

"We've got a number of women working in high executive roles in Cricket Australia, Belinda Clark and Steph Beltrame to name a couple.

"They are absolutely pivotal in the way that we operate. So, yeah, I think there's some really strong representation," she added.

According to a report in ‘The Australian', an influential figure in Cricket Australia has asked former England captain Andrew Strauss, who had served as England Cricket director between 2015 to 2018, to apply for the post of CEO.

