CAB selector Sagarmoy Sensharma tests positive for coronavirus

Bengal selector Sagarmoy Sensharma has tested positive for COVID-19, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya confirmed on Friday.

"His wife first tested positive for COVID-19. She recovered and Sagarmoyda then tested positive. But the rest of the family members have tested negative," Avishek told IANS.

The CAB has cleared all his dues, Avishek added. Sensharma was a member of Bengal's 1989-90 Ranji Trophy-winning squad.

The 54-year-old has been admitted at a private hospital on EM Bypass.

West Bengal had on Thursday recorded the biggest one-day jump with 344 people testing positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,536.

As many as 223 people have succumbed to the deadly infection in the state so far.

Meanwhile, CAB medical committee on Friday advised no use of saliva and sweat on the ball as part of its detailed guidelines in their bid to resume training in small groups for local cricketers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee has recommended a ban on saliva as a part of health safety protocols.

"Protocols and precautions to be adopted for training were discussed in details. The ICC guidelines were referred to. It was decided that a manual stating do's and dont's would be prepared for easier understanding at the earliest," CAB said in a statement.

"Restriction of using saliva as well as sweat on the ball for the time being during practice," was one of the points among some of the steps suggested.

"Training should initially resume for small groups so that social distancing norms could be met," another point read. A 10-point draft was prepared by the medical committee which met via video conference.

