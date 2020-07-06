Will start preparing for IPL, let decision on T20 WC come when it has to: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

Image Source : IPLT20.COM BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the board will be preparing for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has begun to work on its plan to organize the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The tournament is currently postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interaction with the Times of India, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the board has decided to begin work on this year's IPL, irrespective of ICC's statement on the fate of the men's T20 World Cup, which is currently scheduled to take place in October-November this year.

There have been many reports suggesting that the tournament would be postponed. Earlier today, Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph reported that the decision to postpone the tournament will be announced on Friday this week.

Dhumal said that BCCI cannot wait for the decision from ICC to begin its plans for the IPL.

"The year started on a horrible note and there's been no relief on any front. But as time goes by, we need to take things head on and ensure that we remain prepared for any eventuality. Cricket is no different. It is time for the BCCI to start planning for the year ahead," said Dhumal.

Citing examples from the European football leagues and the NBA, Dhumal said that preference has been given to local leagues all over the world, rather than the international tournaments.

"The NBA is beginning in the US in a protected zone. The English Premier League (EPL) is on and so are the FA Cup matches. Bundesliga was the first to show the way. Even Australia's domestic rugby league is about to begin. This is what is happening right now. What BCCI is talking about is making plans, even if at the contingency levels, for September onwards," said the BCCI treasurer.

"So, what are we witnessing here? Domestic leagues are in focus while the Olympics and the World Cups are taking a backseat. That's because local leagues don't depend on too many external factors to get going.

"Revenues are more localised; gate receipts aren't such a huge concern and local leagues can be trimmed and planned to suit particular windows. They're also television friendly because they can be adjusted to primarily suit local prime time."

Dhumal concluded by saying that it is for these reasons that the board cannot wait for announcement from the ICC any longer.

"Those announcements and outcomes are not in our hands. The T20 World Cup, for instance, is being postponed so let the announcement come when it has to," said Dhumal.

