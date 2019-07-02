Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bangladesh vs India, Live Updates, 2019 World Cup: India aim to seal semis birth, Bangladesh survival

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 from Edgbaston, Birmingham. India have another chance to secure a semifinal spot in the Cricket World Cup when Virat Kohli 's team play Bangladesh on Tuesday. Second-place India, which lost for the first time at the tournament against England on Sunday, have 11 points from seven games and will advance with a win. If it beat two-time champion India, Bangladesh can move level with fifth-place Pakistan on nine points — one point behind fourth-place England. Bangladesh can't advance if it loses. Bangladesh and Pakistan meet in their last group game at Lord's on Friday. India's final group match is against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday. India has won the last four ODIs against Bangladesh. The teams have played each other three times at the World Cup so far with Bangladesh winning in 2007 followed by victories for India in 2011 and 2015. Bangladesh and India have met once before in an ODI at Edgbaston when India won by nine wickets in the 2017 Champions Trophy with big scores from Rohit Sharma and Kohli. The forecast is for a mild, sunny day. Follow live cricket score and update of India vs Bangladesh here

India enjoy a 2-1 advantage...who do you think will emerge on top today?





"Even when the opposition win, there is an Indian element to it!" Sanjay Manjrekar was At The Nets to see how Bangladesh are shaping up ahead of their must-win clash against India.

"For a month and a half I worked really hard. I feel much lighter, much fitter. That's one of the key things for my success."



Shakib Al Hasan has had an astonishing #CWC19 campaign. He talked through the factors behind his incredible run.