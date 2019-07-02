Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Bangladesh vs India, Live Updates, 2019 World Cup: India aim to seal semis birth, Bangladesh survival

Bangladesh vs India, Live Updates, 2019 World Cup: India aim to seal semis birth, Bangladesh survival

Bangladesh vs India, Live Updates, 2019 World Cup: Follow ball-by-ball updates of Match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Bangladesh and India live from Edgbaston, Birmingham here at indiatv.news

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 12:50 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Bangladesh vs India, Live Updates, 2019 World Cup: India aim to seal semis birth, Bangladesh survival

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP, BAN VS IND, LIVE UPDATES FROM BIRMINGHAM

Bangladesh vs India, 2019 World Cup, Match 40 Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 from Edgbaston, Birmingham. India have another chance to secure a semifinal spot in the Cricket World Cup when Virat Kohli's team play Bangladesh on Tuesday. Second-place India, which lost for the first time at the tournament against England on Sunday, have 11 points from seven games and will advance with a win. If it beat two-time champion India, Bangladesh can move level with fifth-place Pakistan on nine points — one point behind fourth-place England. Bangladesh can't advance if it loses. Bangladesh and Pakistan meet in their last group game at Lord's on Friday. India's final group match is against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday. India has won the last four ODIs against Bangladesh. The teams have played each other three times at the World Cup so far with Bangladesh winning in 2007 followed by victories for India in 2011 and 2015. Bangladesh and India have met once before in an ODI at Edgbaston when India won by nine wickets in the 2017 Champions Trophy with big scores from Rohit Sharma and Kohli. The forecast is for a mild, sunny day. Follow live cricket score and update of India vs Bangladesh here (Match scorecard | Live Stream IND vs BAN)

WORLD CUP 2019, BANGLADESH VS INDIA: TOSS AT 2.30 PM IST

 

12.50 IST: India enjoy a 2-1 advantage...who do you think will emerge on top today?



12.40 IST: This is how Bangladesh prepped up for the big clash today



12.30 IST: Shakib Al Hasan has been key to Bangladesh's campaign so far. What does he have in store today?



Brief preview: Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal could find their names struck off the final XI as India aim for a quick turnaround in their penultimate World Cup group league game against a battle-hardened Bangladesh, which is trying to stay relevant in a fight for the last-four berth. The seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja are in contention for the first XI berths keeping the odd dimensions of the Edgbaston ground in mind. India are currently on 11 points from seven games and a win on Tuesday will ensure a smooth passage to the semi-finals unlike Bangladesh, who must win their last couple of league games in order to make their maiden entry into the last four stage. [Read full preview here]

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBangladesh vs India, 2019 World Cup, Live Stream: Watch BAN vs IND Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Next Story  