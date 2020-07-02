Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam wants to be compared with Miandad, Yousuf and Younis; not Virat Kohli

Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam said that he wants to be compared with former batting greats of Pakistan like Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf or Younis Khan rather than India skipper Virat Kohli.

Azam has often been compared to Kohli since his arrival at the international stage for their impeccable playing styles and incredible consistency. Babar and Kohli are currently the only two batsmen in world cricket who are in top 10 of ICC batsman ranking in all three formats. Kohli holds the numeruno spot in ODIs, second in Tests while 10th in T20Is. While Azam is at the top in T20Is, 3rd in ODIs and fifth in Tests.

Azam, however, stated that he doesn't want to be compared with Kohli but with some of the top-class batsmen that have donned the jersey of Pakistan in the past.

"I don't want to be compared with Virat Kohli. It would be better if people compare me with one of the Pakistani legends like Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf or Younis Khan," Azam said during a teleconference as per Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan players have already started training in England for their much-anticipated series in August which includes three Tests and as many T20Is.

Azam echoed his Test skipper Azhar Ali's sentiments and stated their bowlers will be targetting the 'fragile' top-order of the hosts. Ali had earlier said that England's batting order remains 'fragile' at the top since Alastair Cook's retirement.

"We performed well on our previous tour of England which is why the players are eagerly looking forward to the series," he said. "We are currently focused on winning the Test series as that is our first goal on the tour.

"England have the home advantage but our bowlers will give tough time to their batsmen. We will target their fragile Test top-order."

Azam feels Pakistan bowling line-up has a lot of potential with Mohammad Abbas leading the charge alongside youngsters Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

"Mohammad Abbas is experienced while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have a lot of potential. We have high expectations from our bowlers," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

