Babar Azam pips Virat Kohli to become 3rd quickest to 11 centuries

Babar Azam went past Virat Kohli to become the third-fastest batsman to 11 centuries in one-day internationals.

Karachi Published on: September 30, 2019 23:18 IST
Babar Azam went past Virat Kohli to become the third-fastest batsman to 11 centuries in one-day internationals.

Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam on Monday went past India captain Virat Kohli to become the third-fastest to 11 ODI hundreds after slamming 115 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka here.

Azam reached his 11th ODI hundred in his 71st innings while Kohli took 82 innings to get there.

Batting first, Pakistan rode Azam's 115 off 105 deliveries (4x8, 6x4) to post 305/7 in the allotted 50 overs. The first ODI was washed out without a ball being bowled at the same venue on Friday.

South Africa's Hashim Amla is the quickest to 11 ODI tons, racing there in 64 innings. Another South Africa cricketer, Quinton de Kock, is second in the list, taking 65 innings to reach the milestone.

