AUS v NZ: Tearful Ross Taylor remembers Martin Crowe after becoming New Zealand's highest Test run-getter

Image Source : AP Ross Taylor couldn't hold back his tears as he remembered mentor Martin Crowe after becoming New Zealand's highest Test run-getter.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor became the country's highest Test run-getter on Monday, during the third and final game of the series against Australia. Taylor surpassed former captain Stephen Fleming to achieve the feat.

In the post-match press conference, Taylor reflected on the achievement and couldn't hold back the tears as he remembered his mentor Martin Crowe. The legendary Kiwi batsman passed away in 2016 after being diagnosed with Lymphoma.

Taylor revealed that Crowe wanted him to become the country's highest run-scorer, which made the feat special.

"I hadn't played a test, and I rang my mentor, Martin Crowe, and that was one of the records he wanted me to beat," Taylor said.

According to NZ Herald, an interview was conducted with Taylor after the post-match conference, where he talked in detail about Crowe's confidence in him.

"My goal was to play one test match. I guess it's an emotional time because that was one of the goals he put down for me - be New Zealand's highest test runscorer. To be honest I didn't believe him, but I'd have loved for him to be here and help celebrate," Taylor said.

In the conference, Taylor also talked about the current team captain, Kane Williamson, who is only 795 runs behind him. Williamson is the only New Zealand batsman (among those who have scored more than 1000 runs in Tests) to have an average of over 50.

""I'm trying to get as many runs before I do retire to give Kane something to chase. He's got a fantastic record and will go down as one of our greatest cricketers but we need him to have something to strive for and hopefully in however many years there's a youngster who can chase the nine, 10, 11 thousand runs that Kane gets to," said Taylor.