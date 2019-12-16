Can't see New Zealand winning if Australia play like this: Ricky Ponting

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia defeated New Zealand in the first Test at Perth by 296 runs.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting does not see New Zealand winning a game in the ongoing Test series if the hosts keep the foot on the pedal like they did in the first Test in Perth to beat the visitors by 296 runs.

The Aussies missed Josh Hazlewood whose hamstring injury midway into the Test ruled him out of the game. But despite the blow, the likes of Mitchell Starc picked nine wickets to leave the Kiwis on the mat.

"Australia have set the tone for the series," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "I was worried about New Zealand coming here and with a lack of penetration with their bowling attack.

"I know Wagner ran in and bowled some short stuff and probably upset some of the batters but at 130kph it's a bit different than when you've got guys like Starc and (Pat) Cummins running in and really upsetting the Kiwi batsmen and knocking them over.

"Australia have played some really good cricket here in Perth and if they continue to play anywhere near that I can't see New Zealand winning a game."

The Kiwis will be boosted by the return of Trent Boult for the Boxing Day Test.

Ponting feels Boult may have lost his best chance to make an impact in the series with the next two Tests to be staged on traditionally flatter pitches.

"Boult's a world-class fast bowler but looking at the venues he would have been most likely to have success here in Perth and he's missed that one," Ponting said.

"Sydney tends to swing around a little bit early in the game but if it's a flat wicket in Melbourne you'd think his impact on the game would not be as high as it would have been here.

"His record for a long time now has been outstanding and he's a competitor and a great athlete."

New Zealand will also have to deal with the poor run of opener Jeet Raval. "Raval has looked a little bit out of his depth and if you look at his last 10 or 11 innings it would suggest he's struggling to find runs at Test level," Ponting said.

"Brendon McCullum mentioned in commentary they picked the squad for the England series and the Australian series. They've got the middle order covered with Blundell but no top-order cover so they're going to stick with him."