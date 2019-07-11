Australia vs England, 2019 World Cup 2nd Semi-final, Live Updates: Hosts aim to reach first final in 27 years

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia vs England, 2019 World Cup 2nd Semi-final, Live Updates: Hosts aim to reach maiden final in 27 years

AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND, 2019 WORLD CUP, 2ND SEMI-FINAL: LIVE UPDATES FROM EDGBASTON

AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND, 2019 WORLD CUP, 2ND SEMI-FINAL LIVE UPDATES: TOSS AT 2.30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Semi-final of the 2019 World Cup between Australia and England live from Edgbaston, Birmingham. An England team with no serious injury concerns goes into the Birmingham game on the back of convincing wins against India and New Zealand but it also proved unexpectedly vulnerable earlier in the group stage with losses to Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia. Barely two weeks ago, Australia ripped through England's batters with left-arm quicks Jason Behrendorff (5-44) and Mitchell Starc (4-43) virtually unplayable in a 64-run win which saw England all out for 221. Today should be different and a falter again would see them joining India in crashing out of the World Cup. Follow all the live scores and updates of the AUS vs ENG game live here

Brief preview: They came into the tournament as favourites, but England’s poor show in the middle of the group stages saw them almost being ousted from the 2019 World Cup. But the hosts got their act right and won their last two games against India and New Zealand to qualify for the semi-finals of the showpiece event. And now, they are set to take on arch-rivals Australia at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Thursday. [Read full preview here]