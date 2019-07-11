Australia vs England, Live Stream, 2019 World Cup Semi-final 2: Watch AUS vs ENG Online on Hotstar Live, Star Sports 1, DD Sports

Australia vs England, Live Cricket Streaming, 2019 World Cup Semi-final 2 Watch AUS vs ENG Online on Hotstar Live, Star Sports 1, DD Sports

For England to advance to the Cricket World Cup final in front of its own fans, Australia must do something it has never done before in seven previous semifinals at the tournament. Lose. Five-time champion Australia and six-time semifinalist England meet Thursday at Edgbaston in an eagerly awaited match with the winner playing New Zealand in Sunday's final at Lord's. An England team with no serious injury concerns goes into the Birmingham game on the back of convincing wins against India and New Zealand but it also proved unexpectedly vulnerable earlier in the group stage with losses to Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia. Follow live streaming of the AUS vs ENG 2nd semi-final live on Hotstar and live telecast on Star Sports and DD Sports. You can also watch the game live on Fox Cricket and stream live on Kayo Sports in Australia. In England Sky Sports will telecast the game while SkyGO will stream the ENG vs AUS game live.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson