Bit of an early crow: Baz McCullum responds to Michael Vaughan’s ‘only India can compete in Australia’ remark

Image Source : AP Baz McCullum and Michael Vaughan

Australia stand firmly in charge of the first Test after setting a big 467 -run target for the final innings at the new Perth Stadium. Australia are on a winning spree this summer having whitewashed both Sri Lanka and Pakistan and re now en route to take a 1-0 lead in the series against New Zealand at home. Impressed with Australia's dominance, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that only India can defeat this Tim Pain-led side in the land Down Under and that no other Test side have the tools to defeat the Aussies.

“Only 1 Team in the World can compete in Aussie conditions against this Australian Team .. that’s #India .. No other team has the tools imo ..,” Vaughan had tweeted. Well, it wasn't for the first time that Vaughan made this remark. Earlier after Australia's cleansweep victory against Pakistan at home, Vaughan had made a similar comment.

Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum, in contrary to Vaughan's opinion, did admit that Australia are likely to go 1-0 up in the series, but with Trent Boult's return in the next Test, New Zealand will script a comeback.

“Bit of an early crow here Vaughny? Boult to come back in will be a huge benefit to Nz. As will not having to start batting against the new pink ball under lights! Aus likely to go 1-0 up but seen enough to suggest it won’t be one way traffic throughout. Time will tell I guess..,” McCullum reacted.

In reply to McCullum's tweet, Mark Waugh added that New Zealand are suffering owing to lack of quality spinners. To which, the former Kiwi skipper replied, "Has served them ok over the last 32 months Junior? Test win in Sri Lanka and series win v Pakistan in the UAE."

The second Test between Australia and New Zealand series will be a Boxing Day match and will start on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.