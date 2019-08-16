Friday, August 16, 2019
     
  Ashes| Nathan Lyon equals Dennis Lillee's Test record, becomes Australia's third highest Test wicket-taker

Australia veteran Nathan Lyon is now Australia's third-highest wicket-taker along with Denis Lillee in the longest format of the game.

New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2019 16:20 IST
Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon has equalled Australian pace legend Dennis Lillee's record of 355 Test wickets and in the process is now the country's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

Lyon on Thursday registered figures of 3/68 that helped him reach the tally. He is still a fair distance away from reaching the second spot which is held by Glenn McGrath with 563 wickets. Shane Warne is the all-time highest wicket-taker with a whopping 708 scalps. 

Lyon got to the mark in 88 matches, 18 more than Lillee who played the last of his 70 Tests in 1984. Lyon, however, said after Day 1's play at Lord's that he feels awkward being in such prestigious company. 

"I really struggle to see myself up with the likes of Warne, McGrath, Lillee, it doesn't sit well with me," Lyon said. 

"In my eyes those guys are true legends of the game and I'm just some bloke trying to bowl off-breaks and trying to make Australian fans proud of the Australian cricket team."

