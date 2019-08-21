Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
Ashes | Jason Roy passes concussion test, will feature in the Headingley clash

The opener was hit by a throw-down from former England international Marcus Trescothick during practice, who is working with the team in a temporary capacity.

New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2019 18:12 IST
England batsman Jason Roy has passed a concussion test after being hit on the helmet ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia starting Thursday and is expected to play.

The opener was hit by a throw-down from former England international Marcus Trescothick, who is working with the team in a temporary capacity, during practice on Tuesday.

Roy was assessed after the incident and was able to continue batting. He will have follow-up checks on Wednesday and on the morning of the match to determine if there are any delayed symptoms.

Australia batsman Steve Smith will miss the Test at Headingley after being diagnosed with a delayed-onset concussion after being hit in the neck by a delivery from Jofra Archer during the second Test at Lord's.

Australia leads the five-match series 1-0 after a dominating show in the opening clash in Birmingham. However, the second clash at Lord's saw the match end in a draw as it was rain the prevailed over the two teams.

