Peddi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Strong start for Ram Charan's film? Check early estimates

New Delhi:

Peddi, the latest film starring Ram Charan, an actor who carved a special place in fans' hearts with the movie RRR, has finally been released in cinemas. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this film for a long time and that wait has now come to an end.

There is immense excitement among fans regarding the sports drama Peddi, signaling that Ram Charan's film is likely to get off to a strong start at the box office. In light of this, let's take a look at how many crores Peddi is projected to collect on its opening day.

Peddi gets good opening

For quite some time, South Indian superstar Ram Charan has been making headlines in connection with the film Peddi. Now that this highly anticipated movie has finally been released, discussions regarding its box office performance have intensified. Meanwhile, key details regarding Peddi's opening-day earnings are beginning to emerge.

According to Sacnilk, Peddi is running in 6,647 theaters and has made Rs 19.45 crore so far. That bumps total India net collections to Rs 19.45 crore and overall gross to Rs 22.95 crore. India's final numbers aren't out yet though.

Peddi is a crucial film for Ram Charan

Ram Charan's previous film, Game Changer, met with a dismal reception at the box office and ended up being a flop, despite being a mega-budget production. Consequently, Ram Charan has pinned high hopes on Peddi, making it an extremely critical film for his career. As such, the commercial success of Peddi is inextricably linked to the trajectory of Ram Charan's acting career. Based on early trends, this movie is receiving a positive response from both critics and audiences.

Peddi cast

Ram Charan plays the lead role in Peddi, which was released on June 4. He portrays a villager who serves as both a sports star and a community leader. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyanshu in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Also Read: Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film hits the heart, emotions outshine logic