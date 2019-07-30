Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ashes 2019: Full schedule, timing, squads and all you need to know about England vs Australia showdown

The World Cup is done and dusted and the focus has now shifted to the longest format of the game and some would argue the best. With the introduction of the World Test Championship, Test cricket has got its life back it seems and what better to start it than one of the biggest and olderst rivalries in the world of sports -- the Ashes.

England and Australia's rivalry go back to 1882 and with every passing series, it has intensified. This year's series will be the 71st and currently, the Aussies have the coveted urn, which they won in 2016-17.

With just a day remaining, here is all that you need to know about one of the biggest spectacle in the game of cricket.

Full schedule:

1st Test: August 01 (Thursday) - August 05 (Monday) at Edgbaston, Birmingham (03.30 PM IST)

2nd Test: August 14 (Wednesday) - August 18 (Sunday) at Lord's, London (03.30 PM IST)

3rd Test: August 22 (Thursday) - August 26 (Monday) at Headingley, Leeds (03.30 PM IST)

4th Test: September 04 (Wednesday) - September 08 (Sunday) at Old Trafford, Manchester (03.30 PM IST)

5th Test: September 12 (Thursday) - September 16 (Monday) at The Oval, London (03.30 PM IST)

Squads:

Australia have announced their 17-man squad and it has some surprises along with the much-awaited return of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in whites. Matthew Wade also returned to the side after a while Michael Neser was handed his maiden Test call-up.

Australia Squad: Tim Paine (C & WK), Cameron Bancroft, Patrick Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner

England, on the other hand, named only the squad for the first Test and Jofra Archer has recovered from his side strain and earned his maiden Test call-up after his World Cup heroics.

England 14-man squad for 1st Test: Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes (VC), Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Joe Denly, Rory Burns, Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Curran



