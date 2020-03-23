Aise Kaise, Ben Stokes: Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals engage in Twitter banter

Image Source : TWITTER: @RAJASTHANROYALS Ben Stokes

Amid the rising concern over coronavirus in India which has suspended all sporting activities in the nation including the Indian Premier League, franchises are keeping their fans engaged on social-media sites with various posts. On Sunday, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals engaged in a Twitter banter over Ben Stokes.

As all the eight franchises await the decision over the starting dates for IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals hosted a Twitter session for their followers wherein fans were asked to for questions with hashtag 'AskDCAdmin'.

In response, Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handled replied saying, "Loving this thread! Which RR player would you like in your squad? We hope this finds you and the team well?"

Delhi Capitals came up with a cheeky reply but added that the request would be outrightly ignored by Rajasthan Royals. "We'd love to have a certain match-winning all-rounder, but then your reaction would be 'Aise Kaise, Ben Stokes?" Capitals replied.

We'd love to have a certain match-winning all-rounder, but then your reaction would be "Aise Kaise, Ben Stokes?" 😉#AskDCAdmin #DCAdminAtHome https://t.co/esXlZNinbT — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 22, 2020

BCCI had suspended IPL 2020 until April 15, although the date would only be finalised after considering the situation across India.