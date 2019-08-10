Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Adil Rashid ruled out of England's domestic season with shoulder injury

England leg spinner Adil Rashid was ruled out of the rest of the domestic season due to a shoulder injury.

Rashid said he is confident of regaining fitness before the winter season as he has two months in his hand.

"I'm very confident, after being ruled out for the rest of the season, that I can get myself fully fit before we go away in the winter. I've got two months now to get myself fully fit and it's as simple as that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rashid as saying.

Rashid was part of England's 2019 World Cup-winning team which concluded recently. He scalped 11 wickets in the same number of matches in the tournament.

The 31-year-old played every game for England in the World Cup but, needed an injection to manage the pain.

"The aim was to come back after the World Cup and play for Yorkshire. I enjoy playing for Yorkshire, but it just wasn't meant to be. I've had a shoulder problem for a little while and I got through the World Cup with an injection. Obviously, as time has gone on the injection has worn out and, after the World Cup, I started feeling a bit of a pinch in my shoulder," Rashid said.

Rashid played 99 ODIs for England and bagged 143 wickets. In Test cricket, he played 19 matches and took 60 wickets, while in the shortest format of game he had 36 wickets in 37 matches.

"I've played 13-14 years of professional cricket and this is the first time I've suffered an injury to my shoulder," Rashid said.

He will now attend an intense rehabilitation and rest over the next six to seven weeks, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board ECB spokesperson.

"We believe intense rehabilitation and rest will be sufficient over the next six to seven weeks. He might need further treatment ahead of the winter if this persists. That will be decided in due course," the ECB spokesperson said.

Earlier, Rashid withdrew his name from Yorkshire's Vitality Blast due to his shoulder injury and declared himself unfit for a game against Worcestershire, due to the worsening of the condition of his shoulder.

