Absolutely priceless: Sachin Tendulkar shares a glimpse of his special birthday moment with mother

Image Source : TWITTER: @SACHIN_RT Sachin Tendulkar shares a glimpse of his special birthday moment with mother

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrates is 47th birthday today and he revealed how is started the day. Through social media, he told his fans that he first took blessings from his mother and then shared a picture of Lord Ganesh that she had once gifted to him.

"Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless," he wrote in Twitter as he shared pictures of him with his mother.

Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. 🙏🏼Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me.

Absolutely priceless. pic.twitter.com/3hybOR2w4d — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2020

Earlier, he had mentioned that he won't be celebrating his birthday in a bid to pay respect to the frontline warriors in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Sportstar, he said, "I won’t be celebrating my birthday this year. Given the circumstances, I don’t think it’s right time to celebrate anything."

"Every time the government wanted us to explain its directives, we have done that as well. I have been in talks with some of our business partners to spread the message about the prevailing situation to those in their organisations. Also, for the first time, I have been able to work with the medical fraternity. I spent around 45 minutes talking to them about my experiences," he added.

He had donated Rs 50 lakh for the fight against the novel virus and a month's ration for 5,000 Mummbaikars.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage