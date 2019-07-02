Abdul Razzaq refers to Mohammed Shami's religion while praising the pacer

Abdul Razzaq refers to Mohammed Shami religion while praising the pacer

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is once again making headlines for all the wrong reason after his controversial comments on a news channel on India's pacer, Mohammed Shami. Razzaq brought religion into the matter and feels Shami is doing well because of the religion he belongs to.

Razzaq reviewed India's performance against England in the ongoing World Cup and felt that Shami was doing great due to the religion factor and slammed the other bowlers for not living upto the expectations.

"Shami to hai bhi Musalman, jo ki achi baat hai. Wo pura jor laga raha tha match mein (Translation- Shami is a Muslim, which is a good thing and he was trying his best in the match)," Abdul Razzaq told a local television channel.

During India's clash against England, Shami became the second bowler after Shahid Afridi to claim 4 four-wicket hauls in three successive matches in World Cup history. The pacer bagged a four-for against Afghanistan, which included a hat-trick, a four-for against West Indies and went to claim his maiden five-wicket haul against England.

India are currently on 11 points from seven games and a win on Tuesday will ensure a smooth passage to the semi-finals unlike Bangladesh, who must win their last couple of league games in order to make their maiden entry into the last four stage.

Having received a rude shake-up from England, India will have very little time for recovery as they seek immediate course correction against a team, which boasts of the world's No.1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in its ranks.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's poor show as a finisher in a wobbly middle-order has already made the Indian team look vulnerable more than ever and insult to injury was the first lacklustre bowling day in the tournament, that led to an implosion.

India scored only 39 runs in the last five overs against England, with Dhoni and Jadhav at the crease. More than their inability to hit big shots, which was certainly the primary factor, the lack of intent was an eyesore.