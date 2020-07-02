'All I was thinking was don't run him out!': Aaron Finch shares experience of batting with Sachin Tendulkar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aaron Finch opened the batting with Sachin Tendulkar for MCC during the Lord's bicentenary celebrations match in 2014.

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch opened up on his experience of opening the batting with India great Sachin Tendulkar during the Lord's Bicentenary celebration match in 2014. Finch admitted that he was extremely nervous about not getting Tendulkar run out throughout the 'master blaster's' whole innings.

Finch and Tendulkar added 107 runs for the opening wicket with the former Indian batsman scoring 44.

“All I was thinking was don’t run him out. Just do not run Sachin out. I think it was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, crowds that Lord’s has ever had. It was a huge anniversary, Sachin’s captaining one team, Warnie’s [Warne] captaining the other,” Finch said during a conversation on Sony Ten Pit Stop.

“That was a huge day. I think there was a huge Indian presence at the ground too, they were very loud. Obviously, the chants of ‘Sachin-Sachin’ going up all around Lord’s. And I just kept thinking, ‘If I run him out, I would never hear the end of this. I might not get out of Lord’s’”. (ALSO READ: Hemang Badani recalls hilarious incident with Tendulkar, Srinath)

A host of legendary former and current cricketers took part in the game, which took place between the Marylebone Cricket Club and the Rest of the World. While the MCC side was led by Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne was the captain of ROW.

“Luckily, that was an unbelievable experience, batting with Sachin, [Rahul] Dravid, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, it was unbelievable. Also on the other side was Gilly (Adam Gilchrist) and [Virender] Sehwag opening the batting, which is an absolute dream for me to watch them bat together. KP [Kevin Pietersen], Yuvi [Yuvraj Singh] got a big hundred as well. It was unbelievable, such a great day, something that I would never forget," said Finch.

