'31,258': ICC shares Rahul Dravid's unique record in Test cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The ICC on Saturday shared former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid's unique record in Test cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Saturday, shared an iconic Test record held by former India captain and 'Wall' of the team's middle-order Rahul Dravid.

He is regarded as one of the finest batsmen ever to grace the game and holds multiple record to his name. However, this particular stat illustrates why Dravid became such an important player in the longest format for Team India.

The ICC's post on Twitter read: "31,258 - Rahul Dravid has faced more balls than anyone else in Test cricket. No other batsman has even crossed 30,000 deliveries! Dravid faced an average of 190.6 balls per Test match across his career #HallofFame."

Dravid's career spanned between 1994 till 2012 and he featured in 164 Tests. What makes his record even more incredible is that the other two batsmen in top-three played more matches than Dravid but faced lesser deliveries.

Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Tests and faced 29,437 balls during the course of his astonishing career. Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis faced 28,903 deliveries in his 166-Test career.

Former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul (27,395) and former Australia captain Allan Border (270,072) complete this illustrious top-five list.

