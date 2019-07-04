2019 World Cup semifinals scenario: Who will be India's opponents?

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India have qualified for the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. But who will India face in the final four?

India's campaign in the 2019 World Cup has been impressive so far. On July 2, the side became the second team to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup after their win against Bangladesh.

While Australia had already qualified for the final four, host-nation England became the third team to reach the semis last night after a comprehensive victory against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli's men have been promising with their performances in the World Cup. While the side boasts of the tournament's highest-run getter at the moment in Rohit Sharma, the bowling attack, led by a fiery Jasprit Bumrah, has been top-notch as well.

India have a game remaining in the group stages against Sri Lanka, which will determine India's final spot in the table. We take a look at India's possible opponents in the final four of the tournament:

Scenario 1:

- India beat Sri Lanka/Australia beat South Africa

In this scenario, India will finish at 2nd in the World Cup points tally. England have already sealed the third spot in the table with a win against New Zealand, and so, Virat Kohli's side will take on the hosts in the semifinal on 11 July in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Scenario 2:

- India beat Sri Lanka/South Africa beat Australia

A win for South Africa will push India to first spot in the points table. In this case, India will set up a meeting with New Zealand in the semifinal on July 9 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Other scenarios:

- Sri Lanka beat India/Australia beat South Africa - India finish 2nd, face England in the semifinals.

- Sri Lanka beat India/South Africa beat Australia - India finish 2nd, face England in the semifinals.

In an unlikely scenario of Pakistan beating Bangladesh by the required margin to qualify for the semifinals, India will have a rematch with Pakistan at Manchester if they beat Sri Lanka, and South Africa beat Australia.