2019 World Cup: Bereaved Malinga to leave for home after SL match, to return on time for Australia game

Malinga to return home after Bangladesh clash due to personal reasons

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced that pacer Lasith Malinga would leave for home immediately after the team's World Cup match against Bangladesh and would return for their next game against Australia on June 15.

"Lasith Malinga will leave the team following Sri Lanka's World Cup Game against Bangladesh, which will be played today, as his mother-in-law has passed away. He is expected to join the team before its next #CWC19 game, which will be played against Australia on 15th (sic.)," SLC tweeted.

"The remains of late Mrs. Kanthi Perera lie at the Barney Raymond Funeral Home at Colombo 08 and the funeral will take place on Thursday, 13th June at the Borella Cemetery," the tweet added.

Malinga has taken three wickets in the three matches that Sri Lanka has played so far. One of matches was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Sri Lanka suffered a 10-wicket defeat in its first match against New Zealand, but followed it up with a 34-run win (D/L method) over Afghanistan. Toss for the match against Bangladesh has been delayed due to rain in Bristol.