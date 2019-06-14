2019 World Cup: Google registers 300 per cent increase in Manchester weather search ahead of India-Pakistan game

Image Source : AP India's game against New Zealand was washed out, and the fans are justifiably worried about the side's upcoming clash against Pakistan.

Rains have been one of the most annoying features in the 2019 World Cup so far. And yesterday, it hit the Indian fan-base, which took ICC to cleaners after the game against New Zealand was abandoned.

Fans on Twitter trolled the International Cricket Council mercilessly over the wash-out - the fourth in this edition of the World Cup.

It is not as if Indians do want rain. But they want it in their own country, not in England.

The Blues' fans are worried, nevertheless. India takes on Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday in Manchester in one of the most awaited games of the tournament, and people are curious about the fate of the match.

And so, the searches for Manchester's weather forecast have increased manifold on Google.

Image Source : GOOGLE TRENDS A big increase in the search count.

What's the weather forecast, though?

There is rain predicted in Manchester on Sunday, sadly. The conditions will be overcast throughout the day, with patches of showers predicted in the noon (between 12-1 PM), and in the evening.

Rains have become a frequent affair in the ongoing World Cup. Sri Lanka oversaw two abandoned games in the tournament so far, having played their last game on June 4.

ICC's chairman David Richardson admitted that the rains have turned out to be a logistical nightmare for the organizers.

"This is extremely unseasonal weather. In the last couple of days, we have experienced more than twice the average monthly rainfall for June which is usually the third driest month in the UK. In 2018, there was just 2 mm of rain in June but the last 24 hours alone has seen around 100 mm rainfall in the south-east of England.

"When a match is affected by weather conditions, the venue team works closely with match officials and ground staff to ensure that we have the best possible opportunity to play cricket, even if it is a reduced overs game," Richardson had said.

Here's the weather forecast for the entire day on June 16.

Image Source : ACCUWEATHER Manchester's weather forecast.

Image Source : ACCUWEATHER Manchester's weather forecast.

The fans will be hoping for a full-fledged game, as it should be on Sunday.