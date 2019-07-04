2019 World Cup: Chris Gayle takes a stunning catch, celebrates by doing 'push-up'; watch video

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chris Gayle does push-ups with Carlos Braithwaite

The Universe Boss never fails to entertain be it with the bat or his on-field antics and Chris Gayle has just taken a dismissal celebration to another level during West Indies' final league clash against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup in Leeds on Thursday.

The 39-year old explosive batsman took a catch to dismiss Rahmat Shah, who was looking dangerous at the moment and on taking the catch while lying down on the field, he celebrated by doing a few push-ups. Carlos Braithwaite, who bowled the delivery to remove Rahmat, joined the Universe boss. Take a look.

Gayle also went to claim Ikram Ali Khil's wicket, who was anchoring Afghanistan's innings forward in the 312-run chase.

The antics will surely be missed as Gayle makes his final World Cup appearance for West Indies. The explosive batsman would regret his final innings as he scored 7 runs before being dismissed after West Indies opted to bat. Gayle lasted 18 balls before he went back to the pavilion, where he recieved a standing ovation from the crowd in Leeds.

Gayle trudged off, briefly holding his bat up to the crowd. He had needed 18 runs to eclipse Brian Lara's record of 10,348 for the West Indies in ODIs.

Gayle made his record-tying 295th ODI appearance for the Windies, matching Lara's haul.

He had planned to retire from ODIs at the end of the World Cup but recently said he would be available for matches against India in August.