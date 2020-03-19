128 PSL players and support staff test negative for coronavirus, confirms PCB

Image Source : PCB All the players and the support staff who took part in the Pakistan Super League have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a press release, confirmed that 128 players, support staff, match officials and broadcasters who took part in the Pakistan Super League have tested negative for the deadly COVID-19. Additionally, PSL franchise Multan Sultans conducted test on 17 members of its side, who have also tested negative.

"It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, all the remaining 25 foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.

"The PCB will continue to put in place precautionary measures to better safeguard the health of its employees," Khan further said.

“I urge cricket fans and followers to exercise absolute caution and value their as well as others’ wellbeing. They can overcome this pandemic by maintaining hygiene, avoiding close physical contact like handshaking and hugs, staying away from gatherings, avoiding close contact when anyone who is experiencing cough and fever, and spreading awareness about safety measures."

Earlier, the semifinals and the final of the PSL were postponed amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the postponement and suspension of many sporting events around the world, which include the Indian Premier League, the ATP Tours, the NBA, and Association Football around the world, among others.