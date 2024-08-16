What is ISRO’s SSLV, and what role will it play in developing a SpaceX-like company in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO/X ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle

India's new rocket, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D3), successfully launched an earth observation satellite-08 (EOS-08) weighing 175.5 kg. Additionally, a small satellite called SR-0, developed by Chennai-based start-up Space Rickshaw, was also launched alongside EOS-08. The SSLV, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has a carrying capacity of 500 kg to the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and is designed to cater to the trend of smaller satellites in the market.

Thirteen minutes into its flight, the SSLV rocket successfully ejected the EOS-08 satellite, followed by the separation of the SR-0 three minutes later, at an altitude of 475 km. For Space Rickshaw, SR-0 marks its first satellite, with plans for six more satellites on a commercial basis.

Why success of SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission is important for India?

The rocket, standing at 34 metres tall and weighing about 119 tons, cost about Rs 56 crore. It completed its one-way journey upwards, marking the successful completion of the SSLV Development Project and enabling operational missions by Indian industry and the public sector NewSpace India Ltd.

This successful SSLV-D3 launch also adds another powerful rocket to ISRO's portfolio, enhancing its launch capabilities for various missions in the future.

ISRO will now have three rockets in its portfolio: the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and its variants (with an estimated cost of about Rs 200 crore), the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MkII with an estimated cost of about Rs 272 crore, and LVM3 with an estimated cost of Rs 434 crore), as well as the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) with a development cost of around Rs 56 crore each. It is anticipated that the production costs may decrease in the future.

What is ISRO’s SSLV?

The SSLV, a three-staged rocket, primarily harnesses solid fuel (totaling 99.2 tons) and also features a velocity trimming module (VTM) powered by 0.05 tons of liquid fuel for precise satellite injection.

During its maiden flight - SSLV-D1 on 7.8.2022, the rocket experienced failure as it placed the two satellites, EOS-01 and AZAADISAT, into an incorrect orbit, resulting in their loss. ISRO stated that vibrations during the separation of the second stage caused the SSLV-D1's onboard sensors to malfunction.

Although the rocket's software executed the satellite ejections, they were initiated into an incorrect orbit. Furthermore, the satellites lacked the necessary velocity to maintain a stable orbit and subsequently became untraceable.

In the subsequent developmental flight, SSLV-D2 on 10.02.2023 successfully deployed an earth observation satellite, EOS-07, weighing approximately 156.3 kg, as well as two other satellites: the 10.2 kg Janus-1 belonging to ANTARIS of the US, and the 8.7 kg AzaadiSat-2 belonging to Space Kidz India, Chennai.

Objectives of ISRO’s EOS-08 mission

The objectives of the EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites, according to ISRO.

EOS-08, built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, carries three payloads - Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R), and SiC UV Dosimeter.

The EOIR payload is specifically engineered to capture images in the Mid-Wave IR (MIR) and Long-Wave IR (LWIR) bands, both during the day and at night. It has diverse applications such as satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity observation, and industrial and power plant disaster monitoring.

The GNSS-R payload showcases the potential of utilizing GNSS-R-based remote sensing for various applications including ocean surface wind analysis, soil moisture assessment, cryosphere studies over the Himalayan region, flood detection, and inland water body detection.

ISRO has introduced the SiC UV Dosimeter to monitor UV irradiance at the viewport of the Crew Module in the Gaganyaan Mission and to serve as a high-dose alarm sensor for gamma radiation.

According to ISRO, EOS-08 represents a significant advancement in satellite mainframe systems, incorporating an Integrated Avionics system known as the Communication, Baseband, Storage, and Positioning (CBSP) Package, which combines multiple functions into a single, efficient unit.

The satellite makes use of a miniaturized design in its Antenna Pointing Mechanisms, capable of achieving a rotational speed of six degrees per second and maintaining a pointing accuracy of ±1 degree.

