ISRO-NASA joint space mission on cards for 2022 launch; blueprint discussed in Modi-Trump talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met in New Delhi for bilateral talks when the US President embarked on his first state visit to India. Amongst other things, on agenda was a possible joint collaboration between Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on prospects like Mars exploration and commercial space cooperation.

As per reports, the two leaders welcomed an endeavor between ISRO and NASA for a joint space mission slotted for 2022.

"Modi and Trump welcomed an endeavour by ISRO and NASA for a development and launch of a joint space mission in 2022. The mission would be in relation with world's first dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite and then applauded discussions that advance cooperation in Earth observation, Mars and planetary exploration, heliophysics, human spaceflight and commercial space cooperation," read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA).

The US President, from the stage of 'Namaste Trump', had said that the US and India have been working closely in the field of space exploration. "You are making impressive strides with your exciting Chandrayaan Lunar Program. It is moving along rapidly, far ahead of schedule, and America looks forward to expanding our space cooperation with India as you push even further. You are pushing the limits -- and that's a great thing -- including in real of human spaceflight," Trump had said.

Both PM Modi and President Trump share a personal repport which has lead unorthodox means of diplomacy in the recent past including 'Howdy Modi' and recently 'Namaste Trump'.

The two countries also signed a defence deal worth $3 billion wherein the Indian armed forces would get state of the art US-made helicopters.

