Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Science
  4. SpaceX Falcon 9 faces setback: FAA grounds rocket over second-stage malfunction

SpaceX Falcon 9 faces setback: FAA grounds rocket over second-stage malfunction

The malfunction caused the Falcon 9 booster to fall into an area of the Pacific Ocean outside the designated safety zone approved by the FAA for the mission.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2024 16:52 IST
SpaceX Falcon 9 grounded
Image Source : SPACEX SpaceX Falcon 9 grounded

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Monday that SpaceX must investigate the cause of a malfunction in the second stage of its Falcon 9 rocket, following a NASA astronaut mission on Saturday. This marks the third time in three months that the FAA has grounded the Falcon 9 rocket for similar issues.

After SpaceX on Saturday launched two astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. This rocket body had boosted the crew further into space but failed to properly re-light its engine for its "deorbit burn," a routine procedure that discards the booster into the ocean after completing its flight.

The astronaut crew carried on to the ISS safely, docking on Sunday as planned. The FAA said no injuries or property damage were linked to the booster mishap.

The malfunction caused the booster to fall into a region of the Pacific Ocean outside of the designated safety zone that the FAA approved for the mission.

SpaceX said the booster "experienced an off-nominal deorbit burn. As a result, the second stage safely landed in the ocean, but outside of the targeted area."

"We will resume launching after we better understand root cause," SpaceX wrote in a post on X.

Saturday's mishap was the third to trigger an FAA grounding in the past three months. Before that, groundings were rare for Falcon 9, SpaceX's centrepiece rocket, which much of the Western world relies on for accessing space.

The rocket was grounded in July after a second-stage issue sent a batch of SpaceX-built Starlink satellites on an orbital path to destruction, marking SpaceX's first mission failure in more than seven years. SpaceX resumed Falcon 9 flights 15 days later.

In August, another grounding was triggered by the failure of a Falcon 9 first stage to land back on Earth, a mishap that did not affect mission success. The company returned to flight three days later.

SpaceX is likely to seek FAA approval to resume flights similarly, while its engineering investigation continues with oversight by the FAA. The agency regulates rocket launches and rocket re-entries to the extent they may affect public safety.

SpaceX has launched an average of two to three rockets a week since the beginning of 2024, far outpacing its rivals in the launch industry. Falcon 9's first stage is reusable, but its second stage is not.

Related Stories
NASA teams up with SpaceX and Northrop Grumman for 21st Cygnus resupply mission

NASA teams up with SpaceX and Northrop Grumman for 21st Cygnus resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX set for 3,500 kg cargo resupply mission to International Space Station

NASA, SpaceX set for 3,500 kg cargo resupply mission to International Space Station

SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission to launch on August 27 with plans for private spacewalk: All you need to

SpaceX Polaris Dawn Mission to launch on August 27 with plans for private spacewalk: All you need to

SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to bring Starliner astronauts back by next year: NASA

SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to bring Starliner astronauts back by next year: NASA

SpaceX sends billionaire crew on historic spacewalk mission: All you need to know

SpaceX sends billionaire crew on historic spacewalk mission: All you need to know

NASA delays SpaceX crew-9 mission to ensure safe launch: New date set for September 26

NASA delays SpaceX crew-9 mission to ensure safe launch: New date set for September 26

Elon Musk plans to open a portal to Mars by October 2026

Elon Musk plans to open a portal to Mars by October 2026

SpaceX launches rescue mission for NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore stuck in space

SpaceX launches rescue mission for NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore stuck in space

The grounding comes at a testy time for SpaceX and the FAA - the two have been feuding openly over the pace of launch licensing regulations and a pair of fines the FAA imposed on SpaceX for allegedly violating its Falcon launch licenses in 2023.

The Falcon 9 grounding does not directly affect Starship, SpaceX's giant, next-generation rocket system that it has tested four times since 2023.

SpaceX has complained publicly that the FAA has been slow to approve the license for Starship's fifth flight test, which involves far more ambitious testing objectives than the previous flight.

ALSO READ: Gmail brings a Smart Reply feature: No need to type responses anymore!

ALSO READ: Why Spotify outage affected more than 40,000 users worldwide? Details here

Reported by Reuters

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Science News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement